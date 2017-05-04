Blanket-making group welcomes new members

Project Linus in Johnston and Harnett counties welcomes new volunteers.
A national organization with nearly 400 chapters in 50 states, Project Linus originated in December 1995. Its headquarters are in Belton, Mo.
One of the organization’s missions is to provide warmth, security and love through handmade blankets to children involved in stressful or traumatic situations. Another is to provide a volunteer organization for people who want to give back.
The Johnston-Harnett began in February 2012 under the umbrella of the Sandhills-Moore County chapter. It became a standalone chapter in April 2015.
In recent months, its members have made and delivered blankets to the Smithfield Rescue Mission, Beacon Rescue Mission and the SAFE House.
To date, volunteers in Johnston and Harnett counties have made and distributed 794 blankets through 21 agencies. Many agencies have received blankets more than once.
To join the effort, call Carol Pifer at 919-915-3766 or email her at carolpifer@yahoo.com, or call Chris Davidson at 910-987-3276 or email memoriesinstitches@yahoo.com. Put Linus in the email’s subject box.
The organization welcomes donations of money, fabric, flannel, yarn and homemade blankets. Donations are tax deductible, and tax receipts are available.
