Johnston schools salute volunteers

The Johnston County school system has named its Adult Volunteer of the Year for 2017. She is Sharon Schoenholz, who volunteers at West View Elementary School in the Cleveland community.
Schoenholz has logged 392 hours this year at West View, where she helps students with reading, math and science experiments.
Other finalists for the award were Crystal Hinton, Glendale-Kenly Elementary School, first runner-up; Dae Wood, Meadow Elementary, second runner-up; Richard Wierzbicki, Johnston County Early College, third runner-up; and Carolina Donovan, Dixon Road Elementary, third runner-up.
Here are the top adult and student volunteers at each Johnston school. Adults are listed first.
Archer Lodge Middle – Trisha Granger and Karlee Sanderford.
Benson Elementary – Jason Dunn and Brayden Collins.
Benson Middle – Melissa Wise and Jarah Newton.
Clayton High – Lynn Rodgers and Michelle Jun Koop.
Clayton Middle – Stacey Wilson and Noelle Roberson.
Cleveland Elementary – Karen Cartas and Cooper Thomas.
Cleveland High – Robin Wilson and Nicholas Loscalzo.
Cleveland Middle – JoAnn Knott and Savannah Brooks.
Cooper Elementary – Judy Hoffman and Isaiah Fleming.
Corinth-Holders Elementary – Glenda Moore and Darby Wallig.
Corinth Holders High – Richie Hogg and Phoenix Little.
Dixon Road Elementary – Carolina Donovan, and Austin Pearce and Will Scalsky.
East Clayton Elementary – Kim Martin and Peyton Lee.
Four Oaks Elementary – Susan Westbrook and Antavion McQuirter.
Four Oaks Middle – Paula Woodall and Emma Norris.
Glendale-Kenly Elementary – Crystal Hinton and Avarie Holliday.
Johnston County Career & Technical Leadership Academy – Suzanne Foy and Kyndall Foy.
Johnston County Early College Academy – Richard Wierzbicki and Aubrey DeVinney.
Johnston County Middle College High – Michelle Wagner and Hannah Prosser.
McGee’s Crossroads Elementary – Jessica Flegel and Savanah Clifton.
McGee’s Crossroads Middle – Phillip Wroughton and Charley Baun.
Meadow School – Dae Wood and Mary Michael Wood.
Micro Elementary – Jeff Dyson and Samantha Gilantzis.
North Johnston High – Lisa Aycock and Noah Renfrow Sutton.
North Johnston Middle – Kathy Pipkin and Jordan Hales.
Pine Level Elementary – Debbie Sanders and Israel Gutierrez Vargas.
Polenta Elementary – Jennie Sapoch and Maggie Beasley.
Powhatan Elementary – Dawn Byrd and Megan Ferguson.
Princeton Elementary – Lisa Scott and Josie Kearney.
Princeton Middle/High – Robert Boyatt and James Britt.
River Dell Elementary – Rebecca Spell and Mia DiDiano.
Riverwood Elementary – Patricia Deans and Bradley Pawlak.
Riverwood Middle – Sandy Jones and Jonah Chipley.
Selma Elementary – Amanda Effinger and Zackeira McNeill.
Selma Middle – Lois Stephenson and Jelaun Richard.
Smithfield Middle – Will Roland and Judith Franco-Franco.
Smithfield-Selma High – Jerry and Eleanor Edwards, and Erica Alvarez.
South Johnston High – Tammy Autry and Travis Anderson.
South Smithfield Elementary – Jamie Foy and Mary Anna McLeod.
West Clayton Elementary – Sarah Tuccelli and Juslyn Williams.
West Johnston High – Barry Lineberger, and Chris Lerma and Zachary Taylor.
West Smithfield Elementary – Laura Mendoza and Kleber Aguilar-Soto.
West View Elementary – Sharon Schoenholz and Zachary Buschhorn.
Wilson’s Mills Elementary – Tanya Pearce and Cameron Brewer.
