JCC to offer summer camps

Johnston Community College is offering six summer camps for rising fifth- through 12th-graders. For more information, or to register, go to johnstoncc.edu/summercamp. More information is available also by calling 919-209-2591.
Bad to the Bones: CSI Camp – 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 19-22 in the Public Safety Services Building on the Smithfield campus, 245 College Road. Open to rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders. Spend a week diving into the world of forensic science. Learn how to search for and lift fingerprints, process a crime scene, test for blood and much more. The fee is $150.
Cooking Camp: Chef in Training – at the Johnston County Workforce Development Center, 135 Bestwood Drive, Clayton. Three sessions: 8 a.m.-noon July 10-13 for rising fifth- and sixth-graders; 8 a.m.-noon July 17-20 for rising seventh- and eighth-graders; and 8 a.m.-noon July 24-27 for rising fifth- and sixth-graders. Learn basic cooking techniques from an experienced chef. Students should bring an apron each day. The fee is $100.
Adventures in Babysitting – 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 12-15 and June 19-22 in the Health Building on the Smithfield campus. Open to ages 12-15. Topics in this two-week camp include hands-on activities, accident prevention, first aid and CPR, and basic caregiving. The cost is $75.
CodeAthon! – in the STEAM Building on the Smithfield campus. Open to rising high school students who are interested in programming and robotics. For beginners, the camp will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 10-13. For students at the intermediate coding level, the camp will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 17-20. Enhance your programming skills using LabView, a graphical programming platform used by most high school teams in the annual FIRST Robotics Competitions. Reprogram this year’s JoCo RoBos robot to overcome obstacles designed and fabricated by the CRASHcamp. The fee is $125.
CRASHcamp! – in the STEAM Building on the Smithfield campus. Open to rising high school students. For beginners, the camp will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 10-13. For students at the intermediate level, the camp will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 17-20. Students will build a robotics obstacle course through reading orthographic drawings, exploring CAD designs and using 3D printing. The camp is appropriate for those with good mechanical skills or interest in developing those skills. The fee is $125.
PREP for Precalculus! – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 19-22 and June 26-29 in the STEAM Building on the Smithfield campus. Opening to rising high school students, this two-week campus aims to build, strengthen and promote mathematical knowledge. The fee is $200.
Comments