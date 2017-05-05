JCC students try their hands at drunk, distracted driving

Dakota Parkin was digitally drunk, driving with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit, impaired to the point he drove at a crawl on the wrong side of the road.
But he won’t be going to jail or getting a ticket. The only thing he’ll take away from the experience is the lesson that drunk driving is not only dangerous, it’s also hard to do.
Last week on their Smithfield campus, Johnston Community College students got to experience the threats of drunk and distracted driving without putting anyone in danger. A team from Arrive Alive, a group touring college campuses around the country, rigged up an SUV into a simulator, with students attempting to navigate a short virtual course while trying to text or after having a few too many digital drinks.
“It’s like ‘Grand Theft Auto’ without all the shooting and crime,” said Ayron Austin, who led the simulator with his wife, Katie. “This is a way for people to experience the dangers in a way that isn’t just us rattling off a bunch of statistics or death by PowerPoint.”
Wearing virtual-reality glasses, JCC students tried to drive through an obstacle course, maintaining the speed limit and watching out for pedestrians and animals. They had their choice of texting or drunk driving, with one requiring them to send a message while in the course and the other slightly slowing their reactions. At the end, they got a ticket with all their infractions – things they hit, driving too slow or too fast and the biggest one, possible manslaughter. Austin said some students make it through without incident, which is fine for a game, but the stakes are higher out on the road.
“Some people are better at texting and driving or haven’t been caught yet drinking and driving, but the risks are too great, and eventually something terrible may happen,” Austin said.
Parkin said he thought the simulator would be easier, though it’s probably not a situation he’ll ever encounter in the real world, saying his grandmother would kill him if he was drinking and driving. As for texting, he said it depends on the situation and that he’s had a scare himself.
“If it’s not busy, if there’s not a lot of cars next to me, I’ll glance at (my phone), but if there’s a few cars next to me, I won’t take the chance,” Parkin said. “I used to do it a lot more often, but then I actually almost went off the road. So now I will just glance at them instead of reading them.”
Chris Maine, who watched as Parkin drove the simulator, said he doesn’t text and drive but added that it isn’t always the messages that are the danger; it can be any phone activity, however brief.
“I don’t text and drive at all,” Maine said. “But I have my phone set up just so I can change my music, and one time I was going around a corner and went to swipe the song and the car went completely off the road and into a field. So it’s definitely dangerous, even distracted driving.”
Quasha Langley chose the texting simulator, meaning she had to text “I want a unicorn for my birthday” while doing the course. She ended up speeding and swerving and eventually crashing. Tyler Barbour, who also did the texting simulator, said it was harder than normal driving, but it’s also not a skill he practices.
“I just don’t see the need to,” Barbour said.
