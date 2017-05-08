Mountains-to-Sea Trail still has support, if little steam

Years from now, families will spend weekend afternoons strolling between Clayton and Smithfield along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail while hikers and cyclists pass through on their way back and forth across the state.
We’re not there yet, though, and the sizeable obstacle of connecting just Clayton to Smithfield shows it’s sometimes hard to complete even the best idea.
The Mountains-to-Sea Trail aims to connect the Tennessee border of North Carolina to the Atlantic Ocean. N.C. State Trails director Smith Raynor updated the Johnston County Board of Commissioners on the progress of the trail at its meeting last week. The proposed route travels along the Neuse River in Johnston County, near Clayton and through Smithfield.
“A state trail increases property values, it protects water and air quality and preserves wildlife habitats,” Raynor said. “They certainly provide recreational opportunities. They encourage economic development, and they definitely contribute to a community’s identity.”
Raynor said North Carolina has five state trails, with Mountains-to-Sea being the most ambitious. Of the planned 1,100 miles of trail, more than 600 have already been built, he said.
“When it gets done, it will pass through 30 counties and link a ton of small towns and wildlife refuges and state parks,” Raynor said.
Connecting sections in central North Carolina is the current focus of the trails department, she said, with Johnston County a priority.
“I have to say, Clayton to Smithfield is one of our top priorities at the state level, and from what I’m hearing from your community, it’s one of your top priorities as well,” Raynor said.
Leaders in both towns and at the county level seem supportive of the trail, but the governments haven’t developed any plan to connect the towns. Raynor said that in trail building, the state doesn’t own every inch of the paths, often relying on towns and counties to build the trails and maintain them. Governments that seek recreation grants receive priority for a $4 million pot of money in the Connect NC bond, but Raynor said the grant program is first come, first served funding.
“The heavy lift for a state trail comes from local partners,” she said.
The Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Johnston County has seen little movement in the last year, but Raynor said there is action along N.C. 42 East. The bridge over the Neuse River will one day have a pedestrian walkway and stairs leading up and down to the trail from the road. Raynor said she’s worked with the N.C. Department of Transportation over the past half of a year to secure space for those walking near the busy highway.
“You’ll be able to cross the river and cross the street without crossing the highway,” Raynor said.
She added that some housing developments along N.C. 42, including Portofino, have expressed interest in tying into the trail.
Some early easement discussions have started for the path from Clayton to Smithfield, with some landowners happy with proposed routes and others willing to welcome the trail, Raynor said. Several other landowners have OK’d the route on their land, Rayor said.
Showing a map shown to the commissioners, Raynor said at least one landowner is adamant the trail won’t cross his land. The trail will just have to go around, she said, because the trails system doesn’t use eminent domain to build its sections.
“We do only work with willing landowners,” Raynor said. “If a landowner is not supportive of the trail, we will not force it in any way; we will go around.”
A few decades ago, trails were known just as paths in the wood, often dirt, maybe gravel. Today trails often mean paved paths, even in predominantly rural counties like Johnston. Raynor said that’s a trend throughout the sparsely populated eastern part of the state.
“Hundreds of miles of our trails are in dirt paths,” Raynor said. “But the farther we go east, we’re really finding people prefer the paved greenway because it does facilitate bicycle traffic and strollers.”
