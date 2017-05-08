Johnston study calls for hikes in water, sewer rates

Johnston water and sewer customers might see their bills go up in the near future, based on findings from a recent rate study, which says growth in the county is driving the system into the red.
Rick McClung of Wildan Financial Services handled the rate study for the county, the first known third-party review of Johnston’s water and sewer systems. He recommends a dollar increase to the base water and sewer charges and a 6-percent hike in usage rates.
But the average household doesn’t stand to feel too big of a hit. Customers using 5,000 gallons of water and sewer each month would see $4.55 added to their overall bill, or a little more than $50 extra each year. That increase is recommended for the next three years.
Growth and expected growth is driving the proposed increases, though Johnston County Commissioners gave no indication on whether they would adopt the recommendations.
“The operating costs are increasing; a lot of that is due to growth in the area, which is increasing capital expenditure needs,” McClung said. “You’re growing at a fairly good clip. Customer growth drives flow growth. You’re pretty significant compared to a lot of other areas in the Carolinas we’ve done studies for in the last years. So y’all are growing.”
McClung said the Clayton area is leading the growth in demand on Johnston’s water and sewer system, and an even greater bump is scheduled for 2018 and 2019, when the new Novo Nordisk plant begins to come online.
If Johnston did nothing, McClung showed in a graph, its water and sewer funds would dive into the red in the next couple of years. The water and sewer fund would quickly deplete its cash savings and wouldn’t be able to meet its debt obligations. With the proposed increases, Johnston would see a steady growth in its reserves, money the county could use a decade from now to pay cash for capital needs instead of borrowing money, McClung said.
“When a utility is planning for the future, we encourage a build-up in reserves to pay for capital so you don’t have to issue debt for every single capital expenditure you have,” McClung said. “That way you don’t have to pay interest for years out.”
The ultimate goal, he said, is for the funds to be self-sustaining, which he said requires rate hikes.
“Assuming nothing changes, you’ve got capital expenditures in the near term causing you to operate in the red,” McClung said.
Part of self-sufficiency, he said, is increasing the connection fee for water, which currently stands at $540 for each new connection.
“We call this growth paying for growth,” McClung said. “That way existing customers aren’t paying for new growth.”
He recommends a new hookup fee nearly three times the existing one, a cost per connection of $1,330. McClung recommended no increase in the current $2,700 connection for sewer.
