Clayton swaps YMCA land near Novo Nordisk

What seemed like a good spot for a YMCA a decade and a half ago has grown into an international campus for pharmaceutical companies. A land deal between Clayton and the YMCA looks to move the organization’s focus from U.S. 70 Business closer to town, but also farther from Smithfield.
Earlier this year, Clayton paid nearly $1 million for a 19-acre tract off of Amelia Church Road, but didn’t reveal the reasons behind the purchase at the time, citing ongoing negotiations. This month, the town announced it would swap that piece of property with a 13.57-acre tract on Powhatan Road, which has hosted countless youth soccer games and practices as a placeholder for a possible YMCA center someday.
The land swap clears the way for the coming wastewater pre-treatment plant that will be built near the $1.8 billion Novo Nordisk expansion. A county authority will run that plant, which will treat the byproducts of drug manufacturing in the area before they make their way to the county’s sewage-treatment plant.
The Powhatan Road site currently features more than a half-dozen soccer fields, but Clayton Town Manager Adam Lindsay said play will go on for at least a couple years, possibly more, as the pre-treatment plant is likely to go an undeveloped, wooded portion of the property. Nov Nordisk’s desire to put the pre-treatment site on this land drove the land swap deal, Lindsay said, pushing the town to find a comparable property. Clayton’s involvement expedited the process for the YMCA, Lindsay said.
“We had an opportunity for a private industry to locate near the soccer fields,” Lindsay said. “We worked with YMCA and wanted to keep operating in town, and we tried to find a location in town that would meet their needs.”
Lindsay expects the YMCA will be able to build a similar complex of fields on Amelia Church Road, but he said development beyond that is unclear He said the town would be supportive of the kind of community center most people associate with YMCAs, though the Y has told him that nothing like that is ready to move forward or is even in the works at this point.
“That’s what we hope to see,” Lindsay said. “We were told the timing isn’t right to get a capital campaign moving right now.”
Clayton now has options for what to do with some prime real estate in a growing industrial corridor. The 13.57-acre Powhatan property is valued at around half of what Clayton paid for the Amelia Church Road land, but Lindsay said the town will recoup its outlay, either through a lease agreement or by selling the land.
In 2001, the YMCA of the Triangle bought the Powhatan Road property for $600,000 with intentions of serving both the Smithfield and Clayton communities. Since then, the land has been used for youth soccer, run by either the YMCA or the Johnston United Soccer Association. During that time, the needs of both towns and the county in general have changed considerably. Both Clayton and Smithfield built significant recreation buildings, the Clayton Community Center and the Smithfield Recreation and Aquatics Center, and the population of Johnston started to tip the scales in favor of the western part of the county. Lindsay speculated that those patterns factored into the land-swap deal.
“My understanding is it was originally meant to be a draw to Smithfield and Clayton,” Lindsay said. “I believe growth patterns impacted where the expansion will go, if they decide to expand. They’ve made no commitment to build at this time.”
Susan Lassiter, a founder of the Johnston County YMCA, said plans for the land were made so long ago that it’s hard to say what was intended with the land or the level of funding that might have come from Smithfield. Lindsay said any involvement with Smithfield in the land swap would have come from the YMCA. Smithfield Town Manager Michael Scott said he was not part of any conversations, but acknowledged not knowing the history of the property.
Comments