News Briefs: May 21

Woman sentenced in fatal accident
A Johnston County woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Amanda Leighann Allen, 21, was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison. On Jan. 11, 2016, she was driving about 100 mph on N.C. 42 near Kenly when her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Louis Brandon Howell, 25.
The investigation revealed that Allen had been smoking marijuana and had snorted Percocet, a pain killer, before driving, the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office noted in a news release announcing the guilty plea.
Allen was also pregnant at the time.
“This defendant engaged in behavior that was willful, reckless and in total disregard for human life,” said District Attorney Susan Doyle. “ It is important to send a message that driving while impaired and driving at a high rate of speed will not be tolerated. As citizens of Johnston County, we deserve to feel secure as we drive on our highways.”
Selma man wins $100,000
After almost 20 years of working in construction, Wilson Amaya of Selma can finally start his own business thanks to a $100,000 lottery prize.
“I’m going to save the money first,” Amaya said. “But I want to open my own construction company.”
Amaya’s good fortune happened after he bought a $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off ticket at the Market & Cafe on N.C. 96 in Selma.
“I couldn’t believe it when I won,” Amaya said. “My wife and I started jumping up and down.”
After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $69,507. Amaya is the first to win one of six $100,000 prizes. The game also has three $5 million prizes and six $1 million prizes.
Schools make personnel moves
The Johnston County Board of Education approved the following personnel contracts at its May 9 meeting.
Central office: Stephen Baker, academic officer; Abby Boykin, fine arts coordinator; Leanne Daughtry, math coordinator; Brandon Garland, innovation officer; Joshua Hostetter, humanities coordinator; and Randy Parker, science coordinator. All received two-year contracts beginning July 1.
Swift Creek Middle School: Isaac Bruton, assistant principal, two-year contract beginning July 1.
Meeting canceled
The Johnston County Area Mental Health Board meeting scheduled for May 23 has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
Comments