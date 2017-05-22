School Notes: May 21

Student from Clayton wins academic award
Amelia Waelde Price of Clayton has received the Outstanding Athletic Training Major Award at Gardner-Webb University, where she is a junior majoring in athletic training.
Selection is based on academic, professional and personal excellence.
In recognition of the award, Price may choose one book for purchase by Gardner-Webb’s Dover Memorial Library. The book will be inscribed with her name and the date of the award presentation.
Chancellor’s List students at Fayetteville State
Three students from Johnston County have been named to the fall semester Chancellor’s List at Fayetteville State University. They are Linda Barber and Turrell Burgess, both of Clayton, and Courtney Best of Four Oaks. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
President’s List students
Two students from Johnston County have been named to the spring semester President’s List at Bob Jones University.
They are Christry Brantley of Benson, a junior majoring in biblical counseling; and Kyle Jensen of Clayton, a senior Bible major,
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Freshman from Clayton receives award
Patrick Jesequel, a freshman from Clayton, has received a Wilkinson Award at Greensboro College. The award, named for the college’s 14th president, Dr. Howard Wilkinson, recognizes freshmen and sophomores who have earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better.
Employees of the Month
The Johnston County school system has named its Employees of the Month for April. They are April Taylor, a teacher at East Clayton Elementary School, and Jaycee Hines, head custodian at Riverwood Elementary.
Teachers attend seminars
Three teachers from Johnston County attended programs recently at the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching. They were Sonya Kiser of North Johnston High School, Brittney Massengill of West Johnston High School and Nikolette Bennett of West Smithfield Elementary School.
Comments