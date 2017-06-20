Driver’s ed car involved in serious wreck in Clayton, injuries reported

A driver’s ed car was involved in a serious wreck on Glen Laurel Road in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down part of the road.
Police said there were serious injuries in the crash, according to ABC11. At least three people – two students and a teacher inside the driver’s ed vehicle – were injured in the crash, according to WRAL.
It was unclear whether a student was driving at the time of the wreck.
The other car involved in the wreck was towed from the scene. Glen Laurel Road was closed from the entrance of Glen Laurel to the Glen Ridge neighborhood.
Crews still were working to clear debris from the road.
No other information was immediately available.
Comments