Johnston County

June 20, 2017 5:02 PM

Driver’s ed car involved in serious wreck in Clayton, injuries reported

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CLAYTON

A driver’s ed car was involved in a serious wreck on Glen Laurel Road in Clayton on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down part of the road.

Police said there were serious injuries in the crash, according to ABC11. At least three people – two students and a teacher inside the driver’s ed vehicle – were injured in the crash, according to WRAL.

It was unclear whether a student was driving at the time of the wreck.

The other car involved in the wreck was towed from the scene. Glen Laurel Road was closed from the entrance of Glen Laurel to the Glen Ridge neighborhood.

Crews still were working to clear debris from the road.

No other information was immediately available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Dads get in on the fun at recital 0:48

Dads get in on the fun at recital
Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield 1:06

Neuse River close to 25-foot flood stage in Smithfield

View More Video