15-year-old still in hospital after driver’s ed car was hit by van

A 15-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday after a driver’s ed car the student was driving was hit by a minivan in Clayton on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old, another student and an instructor were in the driver’s ed car.
Clayton Police say the minivan driven by Rayford Woodall Jr. of Wake County crossed the center line and hit the driver’s ed car. Woodall has been charged in the accident. Police said Woodall attributed the drifting from his lane to poor alignment or possibly a blown tire, though they found no evidence the tire was blown.
The teenagers were both students of Corinth Holders High School in Johnston County. The instructor and students were all taken to Wake Med.
The passenger and instructor were treated and released, but the 15-year-old driver remained in the hospital Wednesday afternoon. The student driver needed to be cut from the car, but the injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Police said the driver’s ed car was going 40 miles per hour but that the student was able to slam on the brakes before the accident.
Clayton Police said Woodall was driving the 45 miles per hour speed limit at the time of the accident and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4577; @jdrewjackson
