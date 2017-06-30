Johnston County teachers might not get local pay raise

Johnston County school leaders say teachers might not get a boost in local pay because of a $5 million budget shortfall.
The county Board of Commissioners added $1.5 million to next year’s budget specifically for local teacher raises, bringing the total amount for schools to $61.1 million. School leaders had asked for $65.9 million, partly to help deter teachers from leaving for higher pay in Wake County.
The state is responsible for paying teachers, but counties can boost pay with local money.
Last year, Johnston County Schools had more than 30 teacher vacancies. Superintendent Ross Renfrow initially built more than $7 million in teacher raises into his budget request, including $1.9 million in local supplements. Much of that was cut before the budget was sent to commissioners, but the money for teacher supplements remained.
The extra $1.5 million is intended to pay for a 1 percent increase in local pay for teachers. Commissioners said they’d like to do more but felt this was what the county could afford.
“I feel like we’ve got a good budget,” Commissioner Chad Stewart said. “I’m proud of our school system and we tried to do what we could for them. I know it’s not everything they need, but we’ll continue to get close. It’s very important to look at Johnston County and where it is and we’ll continue to narrow that gap with surrounding counties.”
School board chairman Mike Wooten said it will be tough to make up for the budget shortfall, adding that the school system will spend more than $1 million to meet new state mandates for smaller class sizes.
“The gap is disappointing,” Wooten said. “We’ve got to fund mobile units and 15 new teachers because of changes to class size. There’s a social worker we’ve got to add. All of that takes money. A lot of great things were projected for the budget, and for a lot of those things we’re going to have to kick the can down the road. We’re not really sure teacher supplements are going to happen.”
Wooten called the school system the biggest economic engine in Johnston County.
“We’re growing leaps and bounds every month because of our school system,” Wooten said. “It’s very frustrating to have to fight for the funding we’re getting.”
Commissioners approved a total budget of about $222 million. They added $100,000 more for Johnston Community College and $400,000 to pay for inmates to be housed in neighboring counties.
The county projects an additional $625,000 in sales tax revenue in the coming year.
Johnston’s tax rate remains unchanged, as it has since 2003, at 78 cents per $100 of assessed value, though water rates will go up 6 percent for county customers and towns like Clayton who buy their water from the county.
The budget was approved unanimously, which board chairman Jeff Carver said was encouraging, though he expects silent concessions were made.
“This isn’t our money, it’s the taxpayers’ money,” Carver said. “I’m sure we don’t all see eye to eye, but at the end of the day we’ve managed to get a great product.”
Carver said the budget approved by the county prioritizes classroom money over central office money, which he said ensures Johnston gets the biggest bang for its buck in the schools.
“We want to do as much as we can for the schools,” Carver said. “We want to see the money used in the classroom setting, not so much the central office. We want to put our money in our assets. ... We’re not going to let the school system go broke.”
Carver said he’s heard the argument before about keeping county teachers in Johnston, but he’s also seen many of those teachers come back.
“Historically, as when we’ve seen our top teachers leave for jobs in Raleigh one year, we’ve also seen them come back after experiencing the commute,” Carver said. “Once they’re in that traffic jam and spend an hour in the car each morning and each afternoon, we’ve seen them come back. We want to attract and retain the most valuable teachers out there.”
By building the $400,000 into next year’s budget to pay for inmates housed outside of Johnston, the county is signaling that it could be a while before a solution comes to prison overcrowding in the Smithfield jail.
County Manager Rick Hester said it costs $50 a day to house an inmate outside the county, si $400,000 pays for a year for approximately 21 inmates.
Johnston plans to build a $50 million jail and government complex in the near future, but its chosen spot, a 68-acre tract in Smithfield ,has met with nearly unanimous resistance. So far no plans have been submitted for the project, and Carver said Johnston will likely have to find another location.
“It’s not off the radar,” Carver said of the planned public safety center, “just because we’re probably going to have to find another location. It will be still be on the table moving forward.”
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4577; @jdrewjackson
