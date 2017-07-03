Man missing since November did not use email address, police say

The email account of a man who has been missing since November was not used to register for graduate school tests in New Jersey as previously thought, the Benson police chief announced Monday.
Christopher Cole Thomas was reported missing Nov. 25 after stopping his car while driving through Benson and running away, people who knew him told police.
The Benson Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation learned earlier this year that an email address associated with 22-year-old Thomas had been used to register for the Graduate Record Examination, or GRE, on Dec. 8.
But further investigation revealed the email address was used as part of a software training exercise for employees of a company that registers people to take the test, which is often used as part of the admission process to graduate school, Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards said in a news release.
The 22 people who were in training Dec. 8 were encouraged to use fictitious email addresses as part of the exercise, Edwards said. It’s unclear which participant used the address associated with Thomas.
“(I)t is believed that the use of an email address associated with Cole Thomas was simply an unfortunate coincidence,” Edwards said. “There was no indication that Cole Thomas did, or intended to register for either GRE test, and no indication that any trainee possessed any specific information regarding the disappearance.”
A credit card number used to pay for the tests was an “in-house” virtual card not associated with Thomas, Edwards said.
At about 3 a.m. Nov. 25, Benson police received a report of a missing person. Two people said they had been traveling with Thomas on Interstate 40 when he stopped in the Johnston County town while en route to Durham. Thomas got out of the car and ran away in a neighborhood at North Elm Street and East Morgan Street, his passengers said. They tried to find him but couldn’t.
Thomas, a white male, stands about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and a black Carhartt jacket, police said.
Thomas was living in Live Oak, Fla., but working in Minnesota. He was headed through North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with a co-worker living in Durham, police said.
Tips have come in from multiple counties and even other states. North Carolina agencies are working across borders to collect information.
If you have any information that might be of assistance, call the Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091.
