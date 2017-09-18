Johnston County

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 50 in Johnston County

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 05:33 PM

UPDATED September 18, 2017 10:25 PM

JOHNSTON COUNTY

A Newton Grove woman died in a single-vehicle crash that shut down Highway 50 in Johnston County Monday evening, according to multiple reports.

N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of the crash on Highway 50 at Reedy Prong Church Road and Goodwin Lake Road southeast of Benson, according to ABC11 and WRAL.

A woman was killed in the single-vehicle wreck just after 4 p.m. Monday. State troopers told ABC11 that a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Tammy Higgins Johnson, 47, of Newton Grove, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle traveled off the road to the right, then crossed the center line to the left. Johnson overcorrected and ran off the road to the right, hitting a ditch and then a tree. She died at the scene, troopers said.

Three passengers in Johnson’s car were treated by EMS at the scene and released: Tiffany Bradley, 25, and a five-year-old child and a one-year-old child.

Highway 50 had reopened as of 7 p.m. Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

