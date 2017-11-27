NC Highway Patrol reunites dog with owner after rollover wreck

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers in Johnston County reunited a dog with its owner after a rollover wreck on I-40 on Monday.
Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover collision on Interstate 40, where a black dog jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the scene of the wreck, troopers said.
The dog was tracked through nearby woods and a field “and after a short period of time was taken in ‘custody’” the Highway Patrol said on its Facebook page.
“Great job to the troopers involved, as they were able to reunite the dog that had ‘fled the scene’ with its owner,” the Facebook post read.
Never miss a local story.
The Highway Patrol did not identify the driver of the vehicle or the dog as of about 2:50 p.m. Monday.
Comments