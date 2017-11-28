Clayton firefighters late Monday rescued a disabled man who had been unable to escape his smoke-filled house on Grovewood Drive.
Clayton firefighters late Monday rescued a disabled man who had been unable to escape his smoke-filled house on Grovewood Drive. Courtesy of Jason Thompson
Clayton firefighters late Monday rescued a disabled man who had been unable to escape his smoke-filled house on Grovewood Drive. Courtesy of Jason Thompson

Johnston County

Firefighters rescue man from smoke-filled home in Clayton

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 10:26 AM

CLAYTON

Firefighters carried a disabled man from his smoke-filled home late Monday after the man's son said he could not get his father out, officials said.

The fire seemed to have started with an electrical problem under a living room bookcase, firefighters said, and smoke began to fill the house at 1169 Grovewood Drive while the father and son were asleep.

Five firefighters began a search of the house, working with directions that Johnston County 911 dispatchers had obtained from the son when he reported the fire, town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said.

The father and son, whose names were not made public, were taken to the UNC Hospitals burn center in Chapel Hill to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Neither was injured by flames, Beard said.

Fire investigators will have to make a final determination about the cause of the blaze, she said.

The house was not habitable after the fire, and the son, his mother and his father will need temporary housing, Beard reported. The mother was not home when the fire happened, she said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?

    Selma Middle School Principal Chris Germanoski outlines why he believes control of the school should remain in local hands. Selma Middle is one of 48 schools around the state being considered for N.C. Innovative School District, which will take five under-performing schools and give them over to charter organizations starting in the fall of 2018.

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands? 0:55

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?
This NC community is getting state money for its downtown. But where is downtown? 1:09

This NC community is getting state money for its downtown. But where is downtown?
Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog 0:41

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog

View More Video