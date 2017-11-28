Firefighters rescue man from smoke-filled home in Clayton

Firefighters carried a disabled man from his smoke-filled home late Monday after the man's son said he could not get his father out, officials said.
The fire seemed to have started with an electrical problem under a living room bookcase, firefighters said, and smoke began to fill the house at 1169 Grovewood Drive while the father and son were asleep.
Five firefighters began a search of the house, working with directions that Johnston County 911 dispatchers had obtained from the son when he reported the fire, town spokeswoman Stacy Beard said.
The father and son, whose names were not made public, were taken to the UNC Hospitals burn center in Chapel Hill to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Neither was injured by flames, Beard said.
Fire investigators will have to make a final determination about the cause of the blaze, she said.
The house was not habitable after the fire, and the son, his mother and his father will need temporary housing, Beard reported. The mother was not home when the fire happened, she said.
