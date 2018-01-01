The approximate area of the New Year’s Day power outage in central Johnston County.
The approximate area of the New Year’s Day power outage in central Johnston County. Duke Energy
The approximate area of the New Year’s Day power outage in central Johnston County. Duke Energy

Johnston County

Duke Energy says equipment problem caused Johnston County power outage

By Richard Stradling

rstradling@newsobserver.com

January 01, 2018 10:10 AM

SMITHFIELD

More than 2,500 homes and businesses in Johnston County began New Year’s Day without power.

Duke Energy says the outage was first reported about 3:30 a.m. and occurred because a conductor failed in the Smithfield area because of the high demand placed on it by cold weather

Company spokeswoman Tammie McGee said higher-than-normal demand during cold weather can lead to power outages when overworked equipment fails.

At its peak, the outage affected 2,526 customers from Willow Springs to near Selma, including parts of Smithfield, according to the company. The town of Smithfield, which operates a municipal power system, worked with Duke to get lights back on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Duke Energy had said that customers would have their power back by 1 p.m. By then, power had been restored to about 1,500 customers, but another 1,000 were still waiting, in the area around Polenta Road. All of them had electricity by about 3:30 p.m., according to the company’s outage map.

Morning temperatures bottomed out in the teens and did not rise above freezing on Monday.

Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?

    Selma Middle School Principal Chris Germanoski outlines why he believes control of the school should remain in local hands. Selma Middle is one of 48 schools around the state being considered for N.C. Innovative School District, which will take five under-performing schools and give them over to charter organizations starting in the fall of 2018.

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands? 0:55

Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands?
This NC community is getting state money for its downtown. But where is downtown? 1:09

This NC community is getting state money for its downtown. But where is downtown?
Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog 0:41

Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog

View More Video