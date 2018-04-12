How do NC farmers feel about Trump and proposed Chinese tariffs?

Johnston County farmer and Trump supporter Susan Ford talks about how the proposed tariffs involving China might affect her at her farm near Kenly on April 11, 2018.
Chris Seward
Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon

Johnston County

Local chicken rental reps live in Zebulon

VIDEO: Todd and Joni McPhetridge of Zebulon, N.C. run one of the two North Carolina affiliate sites of Rent The Chicken, a company that lets people rent chickens and all the necessary equipment to keep them for six months, and then either keep or

Mentor, Teacher and Friend

Johnston County

Mentor, Teacher and Friend

VIDEO: Mamie Moore has been the director of the Boys and Girls Club of Johnston County in Selma since its inception. The Boys and Girls Club aims to provide after-school encouragement and enrichment, particularly to the children who need it most.