I-85 crash in Orange County kills 1, shuts down traffic for hours

HILLSBOROUGH One person died when a passenger van clipped a stopped tractor-trailer and then hit a pickup truck on Interstate 85 south near Hillsborough around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Jeff Gordon wrote in a news release that the van was occupied by the driver and a front seat passenger when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stationary. The van then continued on and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck, causing it to overturn.
The van’s passenger was killed. The drivers of the van and the pickup were transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gordon said.
Prior to the collision, witnesses described the operator of the van as driving recklessly. Investigators believe that alcohol is a factor in this case, and charges are pending against the driver of the van, Gordon’s release stated.
Traffic in the southbound lanes was detoured in Durham County, but vehicles caught just behind the accident scene and past the last possible exit were trapped for more than five hours, waiting for the debris of the accident to be cleared. Troopers were able to open one lane of traffic around 10 p.m., Gordon said, adding that all lanes would be open very shortly.
The identities of those involved in the accident are being withheld until notification of next of kin of the person who died.
