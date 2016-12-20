Man in Orange County seriously injured when someone shoots him with a crossbow

Orange County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that a man suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend when someone shot him with a crossbow.
Investigators made an arrest, but they had not released the names of the victim or the person charged in the assault.
The incident happened Saturday in the 500 block of Mace Road in Mebane, according to a press release Tuesday afternoon from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency workers transported the injured man to Duke Hospital for treatment, according to the release.
Orange County deputies obtained a search warrant to look for evidence at a home on Mace Road. The investigators charged the unnamed suspect with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said that “there is no current threat to the public.”
