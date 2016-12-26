Child, house hit by construction truck in Hillsborough

A child was hit by a construction truck in Hillsborough on Monday when the unmanned vehicle rolled down a hill, according to the town.
The child was standing in a driveway in the Forest Ridge subdivision when he or she was hit, said Hillsborough spokeswoman Catherine Wright. She did not know the child’s name, age or gender. ABC11 reports that the child was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The truck was being loaded when it “became loose and rolled down the hill,” Wright said. The vehicle struck the child and then the house.
Wright said she didn’t known exactly where in the neighborhood the incident occurred, but noted that Forest Ridge is still under construction.
Police still are investigating the incident, including how the truck was secured and how it rolled down the hill. Wright said no one was inside the vehicle when it began to roll, and the incident appears to have been an accident.
