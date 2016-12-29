Man charged in Hillsborough boy’s death worked for Apex company

Kala Contracting Inc. of Apex was responsible for the truck and the construction activity in a Hillsborough neighborhood where a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by the truck Monday, according to a Hillsborough police report obtained Thursday.
An arrest report for Alejandro Suarez, 28, of Angier, who is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in Everett Copeland’s death, shows that Suarez’s employer is Kala Contracting Inc. of 7003 Churchill Falls Place in Apex. Suarez is accused of leaving the truck running unattended in the Forest Ridge subdivision and not effectively securing the parking brake.
In addition, Kala Contracting Inc. is listed as “suspended” by the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State’s website for failing to either file its annual report or pay taxes/fees as of Sept. 18. Carrie Ward is listed as the president of the company.
Calls for comment to Kala Contracting Inc. on Thursday were not immediately returned.
Hillsborough town spokesman Jonathan Rickard said the exact nature of Suarez’s employment with the company had not been determined.
Everett, the 5-year-old boy, was outside on Dogwood Bloom Lane on Monday when the truck full of dirt rolled free, struck him and crashed into a house.
Suarez has been jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail, made his first court appearance Wednesday and is set to appear in court again Jan. 9.
