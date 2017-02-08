Chapel Hill police search for 13-year-old runaway

Police are searching for 13-year-old Deepmala Ford-Williams, who they say is a runaway.
Deepmala was last seen on Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. near Phillip Middle School, 606 N. Estes Drive in Chapel Hill.
Deepmala is a 13-year-old Indian girl, police said. She is 5’3” and weighs about 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair with dyed red tips. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue sport pants with white stripes and gray shoes. She wears glasses and may have washable tattoos on her neck.
Anyone with information about Deepmala is asked to call 911 or Orange County Communications at 919-732-5063.
