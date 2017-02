Chandler Kania, 21, of Asheboro, was found guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Kania drove the wrong way last year while drunk and crashed head-on into another car. Three passengers were killed in the other car – Darlene McGee, Felecia Harris King and King’s granddaughter Jahnice Beard, 6. King’s daughter, Jahnia King, now 11, was seriously injured. Kania, a former UNC student, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.