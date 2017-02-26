Person found injured after shooting reported at Chapel Hill Red Roof Inn

A person was found injured at the Chapel Hill Red Roof Inn early Sunday, police said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 5623 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd. at 1:22 a.m. Sunday.
One person was found injured and was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham, police said in a news release. Police did not identify the injured person, provided no details about the severity of the injuries and did not say whether he or she had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 911. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and the caller may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
