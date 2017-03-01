Durham woman arrested on murder charge in fatal Chapel Hill hotel shooting

U.S. marshals in Charlotte have arrested an 19-year-old Durham woman whom Chapel Hill police charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man shot at the Red Roof Inn on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard on Sunday.
Alexis Shenell Joyner was arrested after a car and foot chase, Chapel Hill police said early Wednesday.
She is accused in the death of Edward Young III, 21, who died at Duke University Hospital.
Joyner was brought to Orange County and is being held in the Orange County jail in Hillsborough without bail.
