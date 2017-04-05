Light-rail funding plan leaves Orange County little room for error

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator Pause

7:43 Gov. Cooper says HB2 replacement bill is a compromise

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

2:50 HB2: 'A bad bill' says opponent to HB2 replacement bill

9:11 NC Senate debates HB2 replacement bill

13:59 Opponents of HB2: 'This will not repeal HB2'

10:47 NCAA to consider NC's HB2 replacement

0:51 Berger calls HB2 replacement a compromise that's good for the state

3:26 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law