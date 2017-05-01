UNC alert: Student probably has the mumps

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Orange County commissioner Earl McKee on the Durham-Orange Light-Rail Project Pause 3:49 Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 1:43 Duplin County hog farmer works to balance production and environmental regulations 0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player 3:23 "It's tough, we're ashamed of the end result."- Luke Kennard, Duke sophomore guard 2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen 1:27 Coach K on Grayson Allen's trip: 'Unacceptable' 1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision 2:29 UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video 1:14 UNC’s Roy Williams says Grayson Allen scrutiny is ‘way blown out of proportion’ Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Although vaccines have nearly eliminated this once common childhood disease in the U.S., mumps is still a concern throughout much of the undeveloped world, and has had several recent outbreaks stateside. Carrie Bohenick, MD, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics, discusses the painful swelling of glands and other more serious symptoms of this viral infection. Akron Children's Hospital