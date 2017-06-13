Kenneth Omar Baldwin
Orange County

June 13, 2017 11:02 AM

40 grams of crack cocaine seized in narcotics arrest, Orange deputies say

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

HILLSBOROUGH

Sheriff's deputies who stopped a man they knew was wanted on narcotics charges found about 40 grams of what officials believe is crack cocaine in his car, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Kenneth Omar Baldwin, 28, who lives on N.C. 54 in the county was stopped Friday at N.C. 54 and Orange Grove Road, west of Carrboro, the sheriff’s office said.

A drug-detection dog sniffed around Baldwin’s car, the statement said, and indicated narcotics were inside. That gave deputies sufficient cause to search the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Before the arrest, Baldwin had been named in warrants accusing him of cocaine possession, delivery of the drug, and conspiring to sell or deliver it.

Deputies on Friday added charges of trafficking in cocaine because of the quantity they said they found and maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Baldwin was held on $114,000 bail on all the charges.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

