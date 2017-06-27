Fire forces partial evacuation at Carol Woods retirement community in Chapel Hill

Firefighters were working Tuesday afternoon to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a fitness center and forced an evacuation from part of the Carol Woods retirement community.

The fire started in a building that houses the fitness center and 40 apartments. No residents were injured, fire officials said.

Fifteen units and 44 firefighters responded to an automatic alarm and 911 call reporting smoke coming out of a roof at the retirement community, at 750 Weaver Dairy Road in northern Chapel Hill. The community has 485 residents, according to its website.

The fire started before 4 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the apartments had been evacuated and smoke was spreading into a neighboring building that also had to be evacuated.

The fire was put out by 6 p.m.