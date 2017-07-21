Chapel Hill police, Chatham sheriff’s deputies looking for 2 missing teens

Authorities have issued alerts for a missing 17-year-old in Chapel Hill and a missing 18-year-old in Chatham County.
Friday morning, sheriff’s deputies in Chatham posted an appeal for the public’s help in finding Gabriel Boone Cummins.
Cummins was last seen between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of 300 Sugar Lake Road, north of U.S. 64 between the Haw River and Jordan Lake, Lt. Sara Pack said.
Chapel Hill police said Thursday night that they were trying to find Nickolas James Ellison-Scarborough.
Ellison-Scarborough was last seen Thursday in the Pritchard Avenue area of the town, police said.
Ellison-Scarborough was described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Chatham authorities did not give a physical description of Cummins, but they issued a photo.
Sheriff’s deputies, North Chatham Fire and Rescue members and others searched for Cummins after he was reported missing about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Pack said.
Anyone with information about Ellison-Scarborough was asked to contact Chapel Hill police at 919-968-2760 or the Orange County radio communication center at 919-732-5063 or to call 911.
Chatham officials asked that anyone with information about Cummins call the sheriff’s office at 919-542-2911.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
