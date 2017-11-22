Orange County judge leaves UNC fire suspect’s bail at $200K – for now

More Videos 2:01 Two police officers bought $140 worth of groceries for a Food Lion shoplifter Pause 1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:44 Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 6:42 UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 3:47 NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 4:21 Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 1:58 Lynx family returns to photographer's deck to play 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt

James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard. James Hunt