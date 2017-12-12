Orange County

Man charged with murder in Orange County stabbing captured in Burlington

HILLSBOROUGH

The U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday in the rural Cedar Grove community.

The task force found Mori Farrell Jr., 33, of 221 Sawmill Road in Cedar Grove, in a Burlington hotel around 4:30 p.m. and took him to the Orange County Sheriff’s Officer, where he made a full confession to investigators, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Mori Farrell
Mori Farrell Jr.

Farrell is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Anthony Latta, 50, at 5705 Green Pine Road in Cedar Grove. Deputies found Latta dead “from apparent stab wounds” shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, deputies said. The call initially came in as a cardiac arrest, they said.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said the incident does not appear to be random and may be linked to drugs.

Blackwood praised the combined efforts of his deputies, the U.S. Marshals task force, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation in catching Farrell.

“The teamwork of the Orange County Sheriff’s Investigation and Patrol Divisions is exemplary,” he said. “I’m especially proud of the collaboration between our neighboring law enforcement partners, the special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Marshals Service. The assistance of these dedicated individuals was instrumental in the apprehension of Mr. Farrell.”

Farrell currently is serving five years of probation on a misdemeanor DWI conviction in Durham County last year. He is being held in the Orange County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in Orange County District Court on Tuesday.

