    Carrboro Fire Department responds Jan. 8, 2018, to a fire in L Building at The Villages apartments on Smith Level Road.

Orange County

Multiple departments fighting fire at The Villages apartments in Carrboro

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

January 08, 2018 05:29 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CARRBORO

Multiple fire departments responded Monday evening to a fire at The Villages apartments on Smith Level Road.

Carrboro Fire Department, along with Chapel Hill, White Cross, North Chatham fire departments and South Orange Rescue Squad, responded to the fire. Chapel Hill Fire Department also sent in a special trailer with air tank-refilling capabilities to help the prolonged assault on the fire, said Chapel Hill public safety spokesman Ran Northam, who was passing the scene on his way home.

Northam said “big black smoke” was billowing from Building L and “a huge flame” was visible on the top floor.

Firefighters evacuated nearby buildings, according to emergency radio traffic, and were continuing to residents’ return shortly before 6 p.m. until smoldering sections of Building L’s attic could be contained.

Chapel Hill Transit sent buses and the Red Cross was on hand to give residents a place to stay warm during the fire.

Carrboro police said the fire was under control around 6:15 p.m., but fire officials still were asking everyone to stay clear of the area.

The story will be updated as additional details are available.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

