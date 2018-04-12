Mayor condemns ICE raids that reportedly have detained 6 people in Orange County

Immigration officials picked up two Carrboro residents and at least four others in Orange County this week.
Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle issued a statement Thursday morning confirming the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations and reassuring residents the Carrboro Police Department was not involved.
"As our Police Chief Walter Horton stated last year," she said, " 'Immigration status has never been a concern or priority to the Carrboro Police Department. We are here to serve all community members.'."
On its Facebook page, El Centro Hispano said it has confirmed three ICE raids in Orange County: one in Carrboro, one in Chapel Hill and one in Hillsborough. These raids resulted in six people being arrested and currently detained, the agency said.
"We have received other incident reports, which we are working on verifying and identifying anyone who might need help," the post continued.
The town of Carrboro is working with El Centro Hispano officials and other community partners to contact the family members of those who have been detained and make sure they have legal representation, Lavelle said.
The town also has been in contact with officials in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and Orange County about what happened, Lavelle said. Nearly 17 percent of Carrboro residents were born outside the United States, according to U.S. Census estimates, and the "Carrboro Board of Aldermen firmly believes that immigrants are an integral part of our community and should be welcomed and supported," Lavelle said.
"Finally, on a personal note, I cannot adequately express how frightening this news must be for our neighbors who live in constant fear that these actions may happen on any given day in our town, Lavelle said. "My heart hurts for our community. I look forward to a future when we live in a nation where all people are treated with compassion and respect, regardless of their immigration status."
The N.C. Dream Coalition issued a warning Wednesday about the raids, saying they were targeting Hispanic communities at Collins Crossing, mobile home parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Chapel Hill and the Pinegate and Ephesus Church Road apartment complexes.
The group advised "people that they shouldn’t open the door for any officers, they need to ask for search warrants or removal/arrest warrants to be passed to them under their doors and verify information AND signatures on these documents with their information on them."
Mayor's statement
It has come to our attention that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have been operating in Orange County over the past two days. We believe they have detained at least two Carrboro residents and at least four other county residents.
First, I want to make clear to the community that the Carrboro Police Department was not involved in these actions. As our Police Chief Walter Horton stated last year, “Immigration status has never been a concern or priority to the Carrboro Police Department. We are here to serve all community members.”
Since learning of ICE’s actions, Town officials have been working with representatives of El Centro Hispano and other community partners to contact the family members of the detainees and to ensure that they have adequate legal representation.
Approximately one in five Carrboro residents were born outside the United States. The Carrboro Board of Aldermen firmly believes that immigrants are an integral part of our community and should be welcomed and supported. For many years, we have advocated for comprehensive, compassionate immigration reform. It is essential that all residents of Carrboro feel safe and secure, regardless of their national origin or immigration status, and that they receive due process and legal representation.
We will continue to cooperate with our colleagues in Orange County, Chapel Hill, and Hillsborough to keep the community informed about this week’s incidents. We also will continue to support the work of our community partners to educate residents about their rights, and to offer information and resources for residents who need assistance.
Finally, on a personal note, I cannot adequately express how frightening this news must be for our neighbors who live in constant fear that these actions may happen on any given day in our town. My heart hurts for our community. I look forward to a future when we live in a nation where all people are treated with compassion and respect, regardless of their immigration status.
Mayor Lydia E. Lavelle
