Will council approve Chapel Hill High School plans? Summer construction depends on it

There are three problems that adversely affect Chapel Hill High School teachers and students every day, Principal Sulura Jackson said.

The buildings at 1709 High School Road are aging, with faulty heating and air-conditioners that make learning and teaching difficult, she told the Chapel Hill Town Council. Meanwhile, spotty Internet access keeps 21st-century technology and student laptops out of the classroom.

Then there's the safety and security problems, Jackson said, which "students and teachers have to deal with at Chapel Hill High every day ... simply because we have buildings that we have to keep the doors open just so all of our kids can get inside and outside."

Sulura Jackson Contributed

The current campus, built in 1966, is an open-campus model with multiple access doors in multiple buildings. A shooting threat reported April 9 brought an increased police presence to the high school and to nearby Smith Middle and Seawell Elementary schools.

"I just encourage you to consider the educational impact that a new facility would help happen at Chapel Hill," Jackson said. "It's way past needed, and I think it would definitely take it to the next level, which is where it needs to be."

The Town Council could approve the $68 million construction project May 23. It would add new buildings and 105 more students to the school. Construction could start this summer and be completed in late 2020.

Two buildings would be demolished and 14 mobile classrooms moved from the 92-acre site. They would be replaced with three new buildings, a courtyard and outdoor amphitheater. An academic building on the south side of campus and the Hanes Theatre would be preserved. A soccer field would be relocated.

Another big change is a new, main driveway connected to Seawell School Road via the Smith Middle School driveway. The driveway would have to cross Jolly Branch, a stream that runs between the schools, and a watershed area.

That raised concerns among council members, who also questioned how the district would handle the additional traffic on Seawell School Road.

Pam Hemminger Contributed

"I'm excited about the opportunities," Mayor Pam Hemminger said, "but we do need to figure out how the traffic's going to flow, what's going to happen at peak times.”

Environmental engineer Pamela Schultz shared her plan with the council for creating two dropoff locations – one on High School Road and one on Seawell School Road — to ease traffic tie-ups. She also suggested converting the construction entrance to a greenway.

Julie McClintock also recommended adding a pedestrian path at the stream crossing if the new driveway doesn’t work out. An off-road path might encourage more parents to let their children walk or bike to school, she said.

Other road improvements include a new right turn lane from Homestead Road, a left turn lane from High School Road and at the High School-Seawell School Road intersection, and new sidewalks, bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and a bus stop shelter. The changes rely on officers to direct traffic at High School and Seawell School roads and at the Smith Middle School driveway.





Todd LoFrese

The renovated school would have space for 1,625 students. However, Todd LoFrese, the district's assistant superintendent for support services, argued against capping enrollment at full capacity. That would require the district to do a new traffic study and possibly make other road improvements before letting in more students.





The enrollment number should be a trigger instead for when the district needs to add space, he said.

Permit approval is only the first step toward construction. The Orange County Board of Commissioners still have to decide how to finance the debt, which could outstrip available tax dollars by 2022-23, Deputy County Manager Travis Myren said. He has suggested setting aside surplus tax money until then to cover any overruns.





A delay in approving the project could further increase the costs, county and school officials said.





Voters approved a $120 million bond in 2016 to pay for the Chapel Hill and Orange County schools projects — roughly one-third of the total needed to make critical repairs and renovations. A 3- to 5-cent property tax increase was expected to repay the bond debt.

The county tax rate now is 83.77 cents per $100 in property value, generating a $2,513.10 tax bill on a home valued at $300,000.

The city schools originally planned to spend $72.1 million to renovate Chapel Hill High School and redevelop the district's Lincoln Center campus to include new administrative offices, a districtwide pre-K school and a larger Phoenix Academy high school.

But regional construction costs have ballooned, increasing the cost of both projects to a total of more than $100 million. The school board decided in December to move ahead with Chapel Hill High and delay the Lincoln Center.

That change means the county now has to borrow the bulk of the money — $64.4 million — in June, rather than over a few years. The amount that could be left for Lincoln Center is now estimated at $2.7 million, Myren said.

The commissioners will discuss both projects with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board on April 24.