22-year-old arrested after break-ins, car chase through Hillsborough, police say

A Durham man was arrested early Saturday morning and police are seeking a second suspect after a high-speed chase in Hillsborough.
Hillsborough police arrested Noah Rochon Harris, 22, of 710 Carver St. in connection with two attempted residential break-ins. Police say they are also investigating three vehicle break-ins that might be related.
At about 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the Cornwallis Hills neighborhood in southern Hillsborough and identified a suspect vehicle. About 30 minutes later, police received a call about an attempted break-in in the nearby Gatemoore neighborhood.
An officer and an Orange County sheriff's deputy encountered the car on Oakdale Drive, which is located between the two neighborhoods. They tried to stop the car, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed onto northbound Churton Street. The car later crashed near the intersection with Corbin Street. The driver and a passenger fled on foot, but police caught one of the suspects.
Hillsborough police charged Harris with multiple burglary and weapons offenses, along with first-degree arson after a flare from a flare gun hit a house and caused minor damage. He was charged also with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.
Harris was being held in the Orange County jail in lieu of $250,000 secured bail. He had a separate $500 secured bail for an outstanding arrest warrant from Durham County.
Comments