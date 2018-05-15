Planning to fly a flag in Orange County? Here's the new rules you'll need to follow

A public hearing focused more Tuesday on why Orange County wanted to put in place new flag rules than what the rules would be.





Months of discussion about a mega-size Confederate flag on U.S. 70 outside Hillsborough ended with unanimous support from the Orange County Board of Commissioners for uniformity in the size and display of flags on public and private property.

Commissioners Chairman Mark Dorosin was absent. Commissioner Earl McKee advocated, after more than an hour of public comment, for postponing the decision to June 19. That would give more people time to weigh in, he said, but his suggestion failed to get any support.

Commissioner Mark Marcoplos said the new rules ensure "simple courtesy." He compared the issue to playing acoustic guitar on your deck vs. "blowing out your neighbors" with heavy metal music.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"It doesn't take away anyone's freedom of expression in the same way that regulating the volume of the music you play doesn't take away your ability to play music, enjoy music, talk about music," Marcoplos said. "It’s the volume and it's the aggressive nature and the imposition that we're talking about.





The new rules limit property owners living in the county's unincorporated areas to one flagpole, up to 24 feet tall, bearing up to three 24-square-foot flags. Flagpoles would have to be 20 feet from all property lines.





Properties in nonresidential areas can have up to three 54-foot flagpoles, each with a 96-square-foot flag.

The rules do not apply to property in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Carrboro or Mebane. Flag owners have one year to make sure their flags comply with the new rules, but existing flagpoles can stay up until they have to be replaced.

While flag rules raise First Amendment freedom of speech concerns, County Attorney John Roberts advised the board that the U.S. Supreme Court and others have ruled that "content neutral" rules, such as those that limit the size and location of flags and the height of flagpoles, are allowed.

Rules cannot discriminate based on the content that the flag represents, he said.

The distinction was important because residents asked the county for the rules after a permit was secured to raise a 60-foot flagpole and fly a mega-size Confederate flag on U.S. 70 west of Hillsborough.

Resident Nan Fulcher said the county has put careful thought into how it regulates signs over the years, limiting the "blight or unrestricted in-your-face signs that many communities have suffered."





"Free speech is not an unconditional right," she said. "In setting a legal limit to free speech, one consideration is whether there are sufficient alternatives in place, other outlets for an individual or groups wishing to express the same idea, be it words or symbols to the public. ...That condition for free speech is met because what is limited is the size of the message, not content or nature."

However, landowner Robert "Doug" Hall Jr., who raised the 400-square-foot flag on April 28, has said the county is trying to restrict his private property rights. Hall approached the group Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC) for its help after the county identified land across the highway from his home to build a new jail.

ACTBAC, a self-described Southern heritage group, wants to raise flags across Orange County because of what its members see as the censorship of Southern history, including the removal of Confederate symbols from the Orange County Schools and the words "Confederate Memorial" from the Orange County Historical Museum.

The new rules are all about the Confederate flag, resident James Ward said Tuesday, and wouldn't be needed if not for "actions and efforts in the last few years by some people to ban everything Confederate in Orange County."

"All these efforts were made because some people termed these years-old symbols as offensive and made the baseless charge that they were threatening," Ward said. "These anti-Confederate heritage moves engendered a lot of resentment and downright anger among many people in this community. The reaction was predictable."

Hall's plans for a flag prompted a group of residents to ask the county to limit the size of flagpoles and flags. Although the event was not widely advertised, people on both sides of the debate spoke April 30 at a community conversation hosted by the Orange County Human Relations Commission.





Several people spoke about the fear that they and others have experienced at seeing the Confederate flag flying in the skyline. Dylan Mole related how his friend and fellow UNC student Maya Little was threatened with lynching by ACTBAC followers after she was charged with defacing the Silent Sam Confederate statue on UNC's campus.

The Confederate flags are "massive symbols of white supremacy" that create a dangerous distraction for drivers and don't belong in the community, he said.

"Despite [ACTBAC's] heritage not hate facade, their sole purpose is to perpetuate the 'Lost Cause' mythology of neo-Confederate culture and to intimidate people of color," Mole said. "By erecting massive rebel battle flags along the highway, they are doing just that and telling those who are not white that they are inhuman and unwelcome."

ACTBAC's goal of raising flags is separate from the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans campaign to raise Confederate flags across all 100 North Carolina counties.

The conversation may not be over for Orange County, said Commissioners Vice Chairwoman Penny Rich, who joined Commissioner Barry Jacobs in raising the idea of a continued community conversation about the Confederate issue.

"I still feel like people are divided," Rich said. "I think people left with their opinions, and I don't think anyone's mind was changed on how they think and how they're going to move forward."

Flag rules

▪ Homeowners can have one flagpole up to 24 feet tall and at least 20 feet from all property lines with up to three 24-square-foot flags

▪ Landowners in nonresidential areas can have up to three 54-foot flagpoles and three 96-square-foot flags

▪ Does not apply to property in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Carrboro or Mebane

▪ Existing flags have to meet the new rules within one year, but flagpoles could remain until damaged, destroyed or replaced

▪ Flags painted on the side of a building would be considered art and don't have to meet the requirements

▪ Flags up to 12 inches tall could be displayed on grave sites in a cemetery