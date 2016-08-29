First day is a short one as power fails at Chapel Hill school

The first day of school got a failing grade at Estes Hills Elementary School in Chapel Hill – not for the students but for the building, where power failed and kids had to be sent home early.
Officials announced that students were being sent home at 11 a.m. because the day was expected to be too hot to keep them without air conditioning.
Duke Energy workers were at the school, but testing after repairs would go too far into the school day, the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said in a posting on its website.
