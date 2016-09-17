Larry Bernstein is on a campaign to change the statistics on suicide

In a soft but steady voice, Larry Bernstein lists some of the frightening statistics on suicide.
“We lose five people every hour to suicide in the U.S.,” he says.
Suicide is 2.5 times more prevalent than homicide.
Worldwide, 800,000 people kill themselves each year.
Bernstein, a Holly Springs therapist, pauses between sentences, each one landing like a punch to the gut. There’s a reason for the power in Bernstein’s voice. His campaign against suicide is personal.
Tucked inside a bookcase in a corner of his office is an old family photograph. The picture is of Bernstein and his two sons, both young adults. The father is now a grandfather; the older son well into middle-age. The younger son, Michael, will forever be 20.
In 1992, Bernstein’s youngest child killed himself. Only the night before, father and son had had dinner together, talking about ordinary things. His troubles, Bernstein says, seemed no more than those of the typical 20-year-old. “There was nothing that sent up signals,” he says. “I had no inkling.”
A new career
Over the course of 24 years, Bernstein has helped hundreds of people across the Triangle grieve for the loss of family members and friends to suicide. He has organized conferences on suicide prevention and promoted suicide awareness walks in the community, each time opening up about his personal grief in hopes it might save someone else the pain.
“I can’t get Michael back but I can make a difference today,” says Bernstein, 65. “I’m hoping to make a difference. I’d like to see those numbers go down.”
Bernstein, whose friends call him Bernie, wasn’t always a therapist and suicide prevention advocate.
A career IBMer, he moved to the Triangle in 1976. “I was an operator, a programmer, a manager for five years, kind of a techie, kind of a geek,” Bernstein says. But, he adds, “I always thought there was something missing.”
The same year Michael died, Bernstein voluntarily left IBM with a buyout package, affording him the freedom to explore new job opportunities. He and his wife, Nancy Smyth, came up with the idea to start a business handling the billing and claims for small medical offices. Bernstein says the medical professionals they met were “pretty neat people.”
Both of them started thinking about going back to school for new careers in the medical field. His son’s death, he says, helped push him in the direction of mental health.
In his 40s, Bernstein enrolled at East Carolina University, aiming for a master’s degree in social work. “Going back to school at an older age is not fun. I almost quit several times,” he says. Graduating in 1998, Bernstein received his license to practice in 2001. His wife finished her degree a few years later.
For many years, Bernstein worked in adult mental health for Wake County Human Services. He has also worked in hospice care and substance abuse counseling.
For the past six years, Bernstein and his wife have counseled patients in private practice from the Holly Springs Counseling Center, which is in a refurbished century-old farmhouse.
“We fell in love with this place,” Bernstein says. “Our hope is that this goes on after we are gone. We’ve both put our hearts into this profession.”
Strength to heal
Soon after Michael’s death, when his grief was still new and raw, Bernstein began attending a support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. “The first night I went, it helped me. I didn’t know how, but it did,” he says.
The meetings were monthly then, which didn’t seem like enough to Bernstein. When the group’s leaders decided to leave, he attended a two-day training class — his only mental health training at the time. He took over the group and started meeting weekly. Twenty-four years later, the group still meets weekly.
As many as 15 people will attend the Triangle Survivors of Suicide Support Group, overcome by sadness, guilt and what-ifs. Because so many people feel a stigma or shame attached to a loved one’s suicide, the support group becomes a haven.
James Milton Weeks Jr., a longtime Raleigh resident who lost two adult children, Arielle and Jared, to suicide, says Bernstein’s group provided the strength and support he needed to begin to heal.
“Suicide is a hush topic. When it happens to you it seems like you’re the only person it’s happening to,” Weeks says. Even after the first meeting, he says, “I felt like a load had been lifted off my shoulders.”
Weeks says he also admires Bernstein’s efforts to “chip away” at the stigma of suicide. “He’s very committed to the cause of suicide prevention and awareness,” Weeks says. “He’s been the one constant trying to keep this in the forefront of the community.”
Bernstein says the cultural stigma surrounding suicide needs to change if we want to see suicide numbers drop. “It’s everybody’s problem. We have to change how we think about it,” he says.
On Nov. 13, Bernstein’s group will sponsor “The Survivors Walk,” an annual community event for those whose lives have been touched by suicide. While not intended to be a fundraiser, Bernstein says, walkers have donated more than $18,500 over the past three years – all of which has gone to local programs dealing with suicide. “It’s really about getting survivors together that day,” he says.
Also coming up in November is the annual Triangle Survivors of Suicide Conference, which Bernstein has helped organize for the past 14 years. Always held the Saturday before Thanksgiving, this year’s will be Nov. 19.
Over the years, when people Bernstein has helped write him a note of appreciation or shake his hand and say thank you, he thinks of his son.
“That’s for you, Michael,” he says.
Amy Galloway is a freelance writer and editor in Apex. She can be reached at amygallowaync@gmail.com
Larry Bernstein
Born: 1950 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Residence: Holly Springs
Spouse: Wife Nancy Smyth
Career: Therapist at Holly Springs Counseling Center.
Education: Associate’s degree, Ulster County Community College, Stone Ridge, N.Y.; bachelor’s degree, North Carolina State University; master’s degree, East Carolina University.
How to get involved
Triangle Survivors of Suicide sponsors weekly support group meetings in Raleigh. For more information, go to www.TriangleSOS.org, where you’ll also find details of the group’s Nov. 13 Survivors Walk in Raleigh and Nov. 19 annual conference in Raleigh.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Triangle-area Out of the Darkness fundraising walk: Oct. 8 at William Peace University in Raleigh. For more information, go to www.afsp.org.
