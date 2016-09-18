Sunday was a blessed day for these family pets

Some families believe they are blessed by their pets. And some families also believe their pets should be blessed.
Those twin impulses are the impetus behind what has become an annual tradition at North Raleigh’s Millbrook Baptist Church: the Blessing of the Animals.
The fall rite, which some other Triangle churches also offer, originated in 2012 at Millbrook Baptist after it was suggested by Leslie Ratliff, a parishioner and avid dog lover. It’s all about celebrating the bonds that people form with their pets.
“I think animals are a lot more of a part of people’s lives than they were a generation ago,” said Ratliff, 62. “I think for some people, it’s the only family they have or the only family they have in the immediate area. The idea was to include that part of the family in their religious life.”
The fifth annual Blessing of the Animals, held in a grassy area behind the church Sunday afternoon, attracted about 50 people and two dozen animals. All of the latter were dogs, including two members of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 team: Loki, a Dutch shepherd, and Santos, a German shepherd.
One woman arrived with a cat in a carrier but she thought better of it after seeing all the dogs, said the Rev. Andrea Dellinger Jones, the church’s senior pastor.
As in past years, many of Sunday’s attendees were non-parishioners, something the church encourages.
Ratliff personally distributed about 65 fliers.
“I went to pet stores, pet bakeries, coffee shops, veterinary clinics – whoever will put up a flier,” she said.
Mandy Holt, 49, of North Raleigh, showed up with her husband, Ken, and their 10-year-old beagle, Oliver, after seeing a posting about the event on Facebook.
As close as the Holts can tell, Sunday was Oliver’s 10th birthday.
“We picked a day” for his birthday, she said. “We got him when he was 6 weeks old.”
Oliver had knee surgery four weeks ago and had a tumor removed a year ago, “so we just thought he needs a blessing,” said Mandy Holt.
“Everybody loves Oliver,” she added. “The kids in the neighborhood may not know us, but they know Oliver ... He’s got a great personality. He smiles all the time.”
Sunday’s ceremony – which involved a group blessing as well as individual blessings delivered by Jones and Rebecca Hewitt-Newson, associate minister for family life – was surprisingly non-noisy given the concentration of canines.
“The wildest thing is, when we really start the program, I do think that there is a mystical, spiritual event that occurs,” Jones said prior to the service. “Those animals sense that something is about to happen. They perk up their little ears, turn towards me, and there is a quiet and a calm.”
At the conclusion of the 30-minute ceremony, Jones told the group: “Meister Echart (a renowned theologian and philosopher) says that every creature is a word of God. Listen to the God-filled word your animal is delivering. Is it patience? Joy? Peace? Love? Take your word home and remember that you are a word of God too. Be blessed.”
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments