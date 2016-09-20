Money Magazine names Raleigh Best Big City in Southeast

Raleigh is the Best Big City to Live In in the Southeast, says Money Magazine.
You read that correctly: Best Big City. As in urban. The magazine said it went looking for “a rich trove of culture, dynamic street life, maybe even a little bit of grit” in cities with a population of 300,000. And they ended up with Raleigh, right behind No. 1 Boston.
Raleigh has made these best-places lists a lot. So often, in fact, we started feeling a bit jaded about them, even smug. We could recite the reasons why without pause: good schools, reasonable cost of living, great place to raise a family, booming local economy. But this time it’s different. We’ve got grit. We’ve got smells.
Of course, Money also notes that we’ve got miles and miles of greenways and are just a short drive to the beach – because sometimes you need to wash off the grit.
The “Hot Hood” in the area according to Money? Move over Oakwood, this time it’s Mordecai, which it notes is close to downtown, has lower-than-average crime and a mix of new and historic homes.
But we should note that Money did not consider Raleigh the best place to live in North Carolina. That distinction went to Cary. Cary also was ranked No. 37 of best cities to live in. The magazine cited Cary’s proximity to Research Triangle Park, its greenways, job opportunities and cultural arts programs.
