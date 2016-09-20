Money Magazine names Raleigh Best Big City in Southeast

3:09 They met by chance during an exchange, now they're married Pause

1:51 Bernarte Family Looks For Help Preventing Car Crashes Into Their Home

0:30 Raleigh barber hopes to bridge knowledge gap between police and African-American men

4:42 Ride along with Hunter Elementary staff in their back-to-school music video

2:58 Erich Kaltofen remembers Hurricane Fran

2:02 Lost Class Ring Returned More Than Forty Years Later

1:27 State Fair Flyer sky ride to make debut at NC State Fair

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister

1:13 Celebration Of National Parks At NC State

1:12 A Visit To A Backyard Cottage In Raleigh