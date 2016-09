Healthy Campus Week at NC State State University

Video: NC State celebrates after making the Greatist list of Top 26 Healthiest Colleges in American on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C. A pop-up kitchen outside the Talley Student Center offered a free vegetarian noodle dish for students and faculty. Along with the free food, students were offered chances to win prizes and learn about fitness classes and dining options at NC State.