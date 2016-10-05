Passenger killed when van wrecks on US 64

A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle wreck when a van overturned on US 64 early Wednesday morning, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Edwin Luis Ponce, 27, of 208 Livingston Lane, Clayton died at the scene, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. He was not restrained at the time of the collision.
The driver and two other passengers were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries, The Highway Patrol said.
The driver, Jose Maravill, 25, of 1679 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with driving while his license was revoked and misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle, The Highway Patrol said.
According to investigators, Maravill was traveling west on U.S. 64 when he said he fell asleep and ran off the road to the left. He over-corrected and ran off the road to the right. The 2004 Ford van traveling up the embankment on the Hodge Road ramp before overturning.
The Highway Patrol responded to the accident at about 1:30 a.m.
