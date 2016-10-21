NC State Fair manager slowed a bit by illness, but still having a blast

1:07 Thousands run and devour a dozen doughnuts Pause

1:38 Cupid's Undie Run takes to the streets of Raleigh in 2016

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:15 Trump endorses use of ‘nuclear option’ to confirm his Supreme Court pick

7:38 NC State's Mark Gottfried: That one hurts

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

10:06 Syracuse's Jim Boeheim: Our guys made a couple of unbelievable plays