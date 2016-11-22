Raleigh nonprofit works to improve health of women, children overseas

1:14 Saying goodbye to The Alley Pause

1:45 The heart and soul of Garner Football

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned

2:38 A Message from President-elect Donald J. Trump

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

1:54 Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield calls for Gov. Pat McCrory to concede election

2:21 N.C. Congressman David Price speaks about Gov. Pat McCrory refusing to concede election

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting