Charitable donations can help your bottom line at tax time

1:14 Saying goodbye to The Alley Pause

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

14:06 Durham police chief briefs reporters after fatal officer-involved shooting

1:43 Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’, Trump calls media crooks - Election Rewind

0:56 UNC's Roy Williams will 'be damned' if he's going to emulate Duke

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss

1:10 Lost bet leads to a shaved head for UNC's Nazair Jones