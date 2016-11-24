Deceased adult male found in woods off Raleigh’s Western Boulevard

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Raleigh police were dispatched to confirm a report of a deceased adult male in a wooded area off the 1200 block of Western Boulevard.
The officers found no immediate indications of foul play, according to a police news release, but follow-up investigation is underway to determine circumstances surrounding the death.
The deceased has been identified, the release stated, but his name is not being released until officers are able to identify and locate members of his family.
