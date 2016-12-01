Knightdale man gets 32-month prison sentence for felony hit-and-run

Caesar Leake, a Knightdale resident involved in a wreck on Oct. 30, 2015, that left a 23-year-old man dead in a ditch off Poole Road, was sentenced in Wake County court Wednesday to two years and eight months in jail after entering a plea to some of the charges he faced from the incident.
Leake was arrested in early November 2015 several days after Terrance Rayshone Faison’s body was found on the side of Poole Road, near Rock Drive. Leake initially was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death or serious injury; aggravated death by motor vehicle; driving while impaired and insurance fraud.
But in court Wednesday, prosecutors dropped the DWI charge, saying the delay between the incident and his arrest would make it difficult to prove. He pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing death and to insurance fraud for filing a claim that he hit a deer.
Troopers with the State Highway Patrol focused their investigation on Leake after finding skid marks and a piece of headlight and the right front corner of the bumper from Leake’s Ford Expedition at the scene. Faison had been walking along the shoulder of the road. Residents reported hearing a noise between 11:45 p.m. and midnight that might have been the Ford hitting Faison, whose body was found about 7:45 the next morning.
