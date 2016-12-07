Wake Forest hires first assistant to town manager

The town has hired its first assistant to the town manager.
Candace Davis, who is currently Wake Forest’s transportation planning manager, was selected for the new role and will begin Jan. 3, the town announced Wednesday.
Davis will assist Town Manager Kip Padgett with a variety of priorities and special projects, and she will oversee the the bond referendum projects approved by voters in 2014.
“Over the past eight years Candace has been an incredible asset to Wake Forest – particularly in regard to securing grants and advocating on behalf of the town’s greenways and transportation system,” Padgett said in a news release. “I’ve always been impressed with Candace, particularly during the interview process, so I am confident her experience and leadership in this new position will continue to serve our residents well.”
Davis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from South Carolina State University in 2000 and a master’s degree in transportation from Morgan State University in 2002.
A native of Augusta, Georgia, Davis and her family have lived in Wake Forest for the past 10 years, according to the town. She previously worked as a transportation planner for Apex.
Comments